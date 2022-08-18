PAKvNED – Pakistan take on Netherlands in second ODI today

ROTTERDAM – The Men in Green Shirts will take on host Netherlands in second game of the first-ever bilateral One-Day International series of three matches at Rotterdam today (Thursday)

The match is scheduled to start at 02:00 pm Pakistani time.

Pakistan team eye to win the second match to bag the series as the visiting team lead it by 1-0.

On Tuesday, Pakistan outclassed Netherlands by 16 runs in the first match. The hosts displayed A-game as they gave a solid fight back to Men in Green who hardly save the first game of series.

Set to chase a big total of 315 runs, the Netherlands lost a couple of wickets earlier but opener Vikramjit Singh and Tom Cooper rescued the home side.

Earlier, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam led the innings as Men in Green posted a big score of 314 for 6 in the first ODI against the Netherlands.

Team Green lost quick wickets before Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam had put on a strong partnership for the first game against the Netherlands.

Star player Babar Azam departed after scoring 74 runs, while Fakhar slammed a ton with 109. Earlier, the duo had added 168 runs for the second wicket for the visitors.

After opting to bat first, the Babar-led squad was off to a slow start as they scored mere two runs in three overs. Later, Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed in the sixth over of the innings.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan, debutant Salman Ali Aga also contributed with 48 and 27 respectively to guide Men in Green to 314/6.

Possible Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (captain), Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma