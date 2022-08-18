Seven family members go missing after car swept away by flood in Sindh

KARACHI – A search operation is underway to find seven people, who went missing on Wednesday after their car was swept away by a flood after heavy rain thrashed Sindh.

Reports said that a man, his wife, four children and their driver was travelling to Hyderbad from Karachi when it was hit by the flood on M9 Link Road, the 20km two-lane road that connects Super Highway M-9 and National Highway N-5.

Rescue teams have found the car on the bank of the Malir River, two to three kilometres away from Karachi's Link Road while search for the seven people is underway.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted more rains in Karachi and issued an alert for urban flooding. It said that that the port city is likely to receive light to heavy rains today.

On the other hand, a recent spell of rains has killed 13 more people in Balochistan, taking overall death toll to 209 in the province.

Authorities said that seven people lost their lives after dam was damaged in Pashin district.