'Three things?' Meera faces brutal trolling over her melodramatic video

The quintessential Lollywood queen Meera has done it all - from 'secret marriage' to risqué films, Meera is always the heart of controversies. Her alluring persona and versatility have earned her the spot of a timeless diva.

Acing the art of grabbing news, the Baaji actress is no stranger to grabbing headlines due to her blunt and controversial aura and this time was no exception either.

Taking to Instagram, Meer shared a TikTok video where she lists that she can’t bear three things in life ‘lies, deceits and cheating’. Coupled with her melodrama tones, Meera's video is definitely amusing with her facial gestures.

However, the fans or trolls have been having a gala time. They laughed at her melodramatic and over style and said that she has all the qualities in her.

On the work front, Meera was recently seen in Paray Hut Love, Jackpot, and Chaa Jaa Re. She also appeared in the drama serial Naagin.

