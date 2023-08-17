Six men molest minor Dalit girl on India's Independence Day

Some drunk Hindu extremists attempted gang-rape of a 12 years old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of India's Independence Day.

The incident took place in the Jaunpur city of Uttar Pradesh. Later, Jaunpur police arrested six men accused of molesting the Dalit minor girl and taping a video of the crime.

The arrest came after a viral video showing the girl being harassed by a group of men in the Machhlishahr area landed on social media.

The girl's mother filed an official complaint and a case under sections 147, 354 (molestation), 504 (criminal intimidation), 506 of the Indian Penal Code, section 3(2)(VA) of the SC/ST Act, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act was registered.

The girl told the police that six men barged into her house and abducted her from the Machhlishahr area of Jaunpur. She alleged that she was taken to a faraway spot and was molested by the group of men. The accused fled the crime scene only after the victim cried out for help from villagers nearby.