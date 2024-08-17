Big blow to Bangladesh as key batter ruled out of Pakistan Tests

As Bangladesh gears up to face Pakistan in the first Test, they have suffered a significant blow with key batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy being ruled out of the two-match series, reports suggest.
Hasan sustained a groin injury while fielding and was unable to bat in the second innings of the four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad.
The 23-year-old had shown promising form, scoring 65 runs in the first innings against the Shaheens. In the High-Performance Unit's four-day matches, he contributed scores of 69 and 65 runs, indicating he was in good shape ahead of the series.
"We have received an email regarding Mahmudul, stating that he sustained an injury to his right groin and, as a result, he is being rested for three weeks," confirmed BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury to Cricbuzz.
The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, with both teams eager to perform well and improve their standings on the WTC points table.
The first Test is scheduled to take place on August 21 in Islamabad.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
