Big blow to Bangladesh as key batter ruled out of Pakistan Tests

As Bangladesh gears up to face Pakistan in the first Test, they have suffered a significant blow with key batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy being ruled out of the two-match series, reports suggest.

Hasan sustained a groin injury while fielding and was unable to bat in the second innings of the four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad.

The 23-year-old had shown promising form, scoring 65 runs in the first innings against the Shaheens. In the High-Performance Unit's four-day matches, he contributed scores of 69 and 65 runs, indicating he was in good shape ahead of the series.

"We have received an email regarding Mahmudul, stating that he sustained an injury to his right groin and, as a result, he is being rested for three weeks," confirmed BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury to Cricbuzz.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, with both teams eager to perform well and improve their standings on the WTC points table.

The first Test is scheduled to take place on August 21 in Islamabad.