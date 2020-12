Pak vs NZ: Pakistan lose four wickets for 20

AUCKLAND – Green shirts have decided to bat after winning the toss in the first T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan loses 4 wickets in 4.1 overs. Abdullah Shafique goes for a duck on debut. The innings lasted just two balls.

Earlier before the match Pakistan captain Shadab Khan and New Zealand captain Mitchell Centenary participated in the unveiling ceremony of the T20 series trophy.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Dec-2020/don-t-waste-him-pakistan-reacts-to-mohammad-amir-s-shocking-retirement

Pakistan squad

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)

New Zealand Squad:

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner/Jacob Duffy