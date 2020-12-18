Serene Air gets nod for international flight operation 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has allowed Serene Air, a private airline of the country, to operate international routes.

Serene Airline has become Pakistan’s third private airline after Shaheen Air and Air Blue.

The development comes days after the government relaxed aviation policy to facilitate the private airlines.

It started domestic operations in January 2017.

According to PCAA rules, an airline can apply for an international licence only if it successfully operates domestic flights for over a year.

The private airline has been asked to submit a schedule of its international flights.

Serene Air in first phase will begin flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 2021.

It also aims at launching flights for China and the UK.

The airline will use Airbus A330-220 and Boeing 737 on international routes.