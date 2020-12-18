Veteran filmmaker Sangeeta contracts coronavirus

KARACHI – Pakistan’s former actress and filmmaker Sangeeta tests positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 73-year-old confirmed the news on Friday morning. I am currently in quarantine at home in Lahore. Although I am showing no coronavirus symptoms, she added.

The Society girl actress urged her fans for their prayers for her speedy recovery.

Earlier Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan contracts Covid-19 and is isolating herself. The 35-year-old shared posted on the photo-sharing application Instagram where she writes “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days”.

Pakistan on Friday reports 83 people and 2,972 new infections. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 9,164 while the national tally of fresh cases now currently stands at 451,494. The total count of active cases is 42,478.

At least 3,261 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 399,852 people recovered so far. The national positivity rate surges to 7.58 percent.