At least 14 dead, several injured in Karachi blast

KARACHI – At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in a blast near Paracha Chowk in the Shershah area of the city on Saturday.

Police said that explosion took place in a nullah located underneath a building of the private bank, which had been issued a notice to vacate the premises so the drain could be cleaned up.

In the explosion, a nearby petrol pump and vehicles were damaged as can be watched in a video circulating on social media.

The official suspected that the accumulation of gases in the underground nullah caused the explosion.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad has reached to examine the site of the explosion to determine the exact nature of the blast.

Earlier, officials reached the incident place and cordoned off the area, Sindh Rangers said in a statement.

Civil Hospital's spokesperson has confirmed 12 casualties in the incident.

When a rescue operation was underway to remove the rubble of the building, another explosion occurred at the same place. However, no casualty was reported in the second blast.

More to follow...