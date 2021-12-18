At least 14 dead, several injured in Karachi blast
Share
KARACHI – At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in a blast near Paracha Chowk in the Shershah area of the city on Saturday.
Police said that explosion took place in a nullah located underneath a building of the private bank, which had been issued a notice to vacate the premises so the drain could be cleaned up.
In the explosion, a nearby petrol pump and vehicles were damaged as can be watched in a video circulating on social media.
Blast in #Karachi,several injured. pic.twitter.com/4SG1FRPRAI— Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) December 18, 2021
The official suspected that the accumulation of gases in the underground nullah caused the explosion.
Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad has reached to examine the site of the explosion to determine the exact nature of the blast.
Earlier, officials reached the incident place and cordoned off the area, Sindh Rangers said in a statement.
Civil Hospital's spokesperson has confirmed 12 casualties in the incident.
When a rescue operation was underway to remove the rubble of the building, another explosion occurred at the same place. However, no casualty was reported in the second blast.
More to follow...
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Taliban government resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul tomorrow06:32 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran to deliver keynote at OIC summit on Afghanistan tomorrow06:08 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father dies in Karachi blast05:51 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- FM Qureshi, Turkmen counterpart discuss bilateral relations on ...05:37 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
-
- ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – First teaser of Sabar Qamar and Zahid ...04:25 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021