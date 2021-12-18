At least eight dead, several injured in Karachi blast
02:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - At least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries in an explosion near Shershah Paracha Chows in the port city on Saturday.
Initial reports suggest that the explosion took place in a nullah while further investigation is underway.
Rescue officials have shifted bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital.
Blast in #Karachi,several injured. pic.twitter.com/4SG1FRPRAI— Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) December 18, 2021
The explosion caused extensive damage to the nearby buildings including a private bank.
Civil Hospital's Dr Sabir Memon confirmed that eight people lost their lives in the incident.
More to follow...
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan delivers 87.5mn Covid vaccines, but millions yet to receive ...02:48 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- At least eight dead, several injured in Karachi blast02:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- FM Qureshi hopeful OIC historic meeting will push global efforts to ...02:04 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Foreign delegates arrive in Islamabad to attend OIC summit on ...01:50 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Eight killed as speedy bus runs over group of people in Mandi ...01:36 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa
06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Junaid and Ayesha's wedding festivities come to end with stunning ...10:03 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- 'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen all set to launch her beauty brand06:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021