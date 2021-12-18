At least eight dead, several injured in Karachi blast

KARACHI - At least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries in an explosion near Shershah Paracha Chows in the port city on Saturday.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion took place in a nullah while further investigation is underway.

Rescue officials have shifted bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the nearby buildings including a private bank.

Civil Hospital's Dr Sabir Memon confirmed that eight people lost their lives in the incident.

More to follow...