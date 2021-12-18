‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – First teaser of Sabar Qamar and Zahid Ahmed’s upcoming movie is out now!
04:25 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – First teaser of Sabar Qamar and Zahid Ahmed’s upcoming movie is out now!
KARACHI – Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed’s new film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” will hit Pakistani theaters soon as an official teaser of their joint project has been released.

The teaser was shared by Ahmed on Friday on his Instagram, stating that the film will be released on Eid ul itr 2022.

Penned by Mohsin Ali, Ghabrana Nahi Hai has been directed by Saqib Khan. It features Saba and Zahid in lead roles. The film had previously been scheduled for an Eidul Azha 2020 release, however, shooting for the project was delayed due to a coronavirus pandemic.

In Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Ahmed plays the role of a police officer (Sikander) while Syed Jibran’s character is still unclear. In the 47-second clip, it seems the two male characters are interested in Saba Qamar’s.

The first official teaser has held the fans’ attention on social media.

