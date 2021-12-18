India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy
India beat Pakistan 3-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh this week.
It was Pakistan’s first defeat in the six-team tournament after their first match was a 0-0 draw against Japan on December 14.
India's Harmanpreet Singh stood out with two goals — one to open the scoring for his team and the other to seal the three points and consolidate the top spot in the table.
Akashdeep Singh scored the remaining goal for India minutes into the third quarter of the match.
After Harmanpreet and Akashdeep made it 2-0, Pakistan did show signs of a comeback when Junaid Manzoor halved the lead by the end of the third quarter.
However, Harmanpreet’s goal at the end of the last quarter took the game away from Pakistan, who are now placed in the fourth place in the preliminary round standings.
India, on the other hand, consolidated their place at the top of the table.
Pakistan played a 3-3 draw against South Korea in their third match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Saturday.
Pakistan play Bangladesh in the remaining preliminary round match tomorrow.
The top four sides in the round will make it to the semi-finals.
