Chamika’s 4/11 guide Kandy Falcons register easy win over Colombo Stars
Kandy Falcons beat Colombo Stars by 9 wickets in the second match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Saturday, in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2022. Batting first, Colombo Stars could only manage 106 as Chamika Karunaratne took 4/11 in 3.1 overs.
Chasing down the target, for Kandy Falcons, Minod Bhanuka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. Colombo Stars got the perfect start as Bhanuka was dismissed early for just 6 runs by Lakmal. Andre Fletcher and Kamindu Mendis then up a 101-run partnersgip to register an easy win for the Kandy Falcons. Andre scored 44 (not out) from 41 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 2 sixes, while Mendis remained unbeaten on 51 from 48 balls. His innings was laced with 5 boundaries.
For Kandy Falcons, Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the bowling with an impeccable spell. He took 4/11 from 3 overs. Meanwhile, Oshane Thomas took 3/20 from his 4 overs and Isuru Udana took 2/37. Fabian Allen took 1/20.
Earlier, after winning the toss, Colombo Stars elected to bat first. For Colombo Stars, Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal opened the innings. Dickwella was dismissed for a duck by Udana. Chandimal and Charith Asalanka then put up a 34-run partnership.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-18/chamika-s-4-11-guide-kandy-falcons-register-easy-win-over-colombo-stars-1671309886-3206.jpeg
Captain Angelo Mathews contributed with 41 runs from 38 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 1 six. However, the team really couldn’t put up a big total as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.
For Colombo Stars, Suranga Lakmal took the lone wicket with bowling figure of 1/19 from 2 overs.
