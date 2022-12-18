FIFA World Cup all set for final showdown as France take on Argentina tonight
Web Desk
10:21 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
FIFA World Cup all set for final showdown as France take on Argentina tonight
Share

DOHA – All eyes are on the final showdown of the leading sports event FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina and France vying for the title tonight at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

World Cup 2022, which comes full of surprises led to a final as two favorite defending champions France and Messi’s Argentina will be locking horns in a do-or-die title decider.

France outfoxed England, and Argentina advanced by slamming the Netherlands in a penalty shootout-both teams coming for the final with semifinal triumphs.

Meanwhile, France suffered a virus blow ahead of the crucial game; Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano were down with a flu-like virus, which earlier forced them out of the Morocco game.

The duo was isolated from their teammates to curb the spread of the bug illness while the European side will be not at their hundred percent for the dream game at the biggest extravaganza in football.

On the other hand, Argentina is dependent on key players like Messi, and Julián Álvarez to repeat history after Diego Maradona.

Argentina and France share upsets in their journey to the World Cup final. The South American side had shockingly lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the group stage while Tunisia record a remarkable victory over France in the first round.

Lloris-led squad is now eyeing to become only the third country to defend their title in FIFA history while Argentina will be on the ground to make a perfect farewell for skipper Lionel Messi who announced to bid adieu after World Cup.

Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina stun Croatia to ... 09:14 AM | 14 Dec, 2022

DOHA – Star player Lionel Messi displayed A-game as Argentina overpowered underdog Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup ...

The two soccer giants will be locking horns for the 13th time in history with Messi-led team holds the edge over France, clinching six out of 12 times in their clashes; France won three and the other three matches ended in a draw.

More From This Category
PAKvENG: England lose three players before lunch ...
10:52 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
Chamika’s 4/11 guide Kandy Falcons register ...
11:54 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Lahore Open Polo Championship: Marvelous Moreno ...
10:43 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shevon, Jordan guide #DambullaAura to a big win ...
10:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Profile: Lionel Messi
09:34 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan announces dissolution of Punjab, KP ...
08:22 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2022
08:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
09:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr