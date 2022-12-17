Lahore Open Polo Championship: Marvelous Moreno mallets FG/Din Polo to a thumping win
Web Desk
10:43 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Lahore Open Polo Championship: Marvelous Moreno mallets FG/Din Polo to a thumping win
Share

LAHORE – Marvelous mallet and polo pony work of Tomas Marin Moreno guided FG/Din Polo to a thumping 12-5 triumph over Remounts in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 only match played on Saturday here at Lahore Polo Club ground. 

Moreno was in sublime form and played excellent polo, smashing in superb seven goals from the winning side while Raffay Shaikh and Shah Shamyl Alam banged in a brace each and Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal. From team Remounts, Raja Temur Nadeem hammered a hat-trick while Sawar Naeem and Haseeb Minhas struck one goal apiece.  

Both the teams started the match well and matched fire-with-fire, equalizing the score at 2-2. Just before the end of the first chukker, Moreno successfully converted a 60-yard penalty to provide FG/Din a slight 3-2 lead. They dominated the second chukker fully by smashing in superb six goals to take a healthy 9-2 lead.  

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams played superb polo and slammed in two goals each, with FG/Din Polo still enjoying 11-4 lead. The fourth and last chukker saw both the teams trying their best to score more but they could add just one goal each in their tally, thus FG/Din Polo emerging as winners with a margin of 12-5. Jhon Fisher and Manuel Carranza supervised the match as field umpires.

More From This Category
Chamika’s 4/11 guide Kandy Falcons register ...
11:54 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shevon, Jordan guide #DambullaAura to a big win ...
10:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Profile: Lionel Messi
09:34 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani batter to ...
07:43 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan 304 all out against ...
07:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB ...
06:05 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2022
08:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘You're heard and ignored’: Feroze Khan reacts to Shaniera Akram’s criticism
09:01 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr