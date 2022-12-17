Lahore Open Polo Championship: Marvelous Moreno mallets FG/Din Polo to a thumping win

LAHORE – Marvelous mallet and polo pony work of Tomas Marin Moreno guided FG/Din Polo to a thumping 12-5 triumph over Remounts in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 only match played on Saturday here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

Moreno was in sublime form and played excellent polo, smashing in superb seven goals from the winning side while Raffay Shaikh and Shah Shamyl Alam banged in a brace each and Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal. From team Remounts, Raja Temur Nadeem hammered a hat-trick while Sawar Naeem and Haseeb Minhas struck one goal apiece.

Both the teams started the match well and matched fire-with-fire, equalizing the score at 2-2. Just before the end of the first chukker, Moreno successfully converted a 60-yard penalty to provide FG/Din a slight 3-2 lead. They dominated the second chukker fully by smashing in superb six goals to take a healthy 9-2 lead.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams played superb polo and slammed in two goals each, with FG/Din Polo still enjoying 11-4 lead. The fourth and last chukker saw both the teams trying their best to score more but they could add just one goal each in their tally, thus FG/Din Polo emerging as winners with a margin of 12-5. Jhon Fisher and Manuel Carranza supervised the match as field umpires.