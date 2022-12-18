Over dozen people looted outside Karachi marriage hall 

KARACHI – Two unknown armed robbers looted over a dozen people arrived for a wedding in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal police on Sunday.

According to the police, two robbers deprived over a dozen people of their belonging including mobile phones, cash and other valuables outside a wedding hall in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13.

Later, the robbers fled the scene on their motorbike, police said.

Police reached the site and took CCTV footage into custody and started investigation into the matter.