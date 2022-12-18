PAKvENG: England lose three players before lunch on Day 2 of final Test against Pakistan

KARACHI – England's top battling line crumbled as Pakistan take an early lead with three wickets before lunch on the second day of the third and last Test match.

The visitors scored only managed to score 58 with leading players Joe Root and Zak Crawley returning to the pavilion on duck.

Ben Duckett managed to get 26 while England continue batting as they eye whitewash against Pakistan.

England on Saturday restricted Pakistan to 304 by removing all players of the host team on the first day. Team Green remained defensive owning the skillful bowling by the visitors. Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets and debutant Rehan Ahmed claimed two wickets. Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Joe Root took one scalp each.

Babar Azam remained the highest scorer on the day first with 78 runs before he was removed by the England bowler. Agha Salman was dismissed after scoring 56 runs.

However, the remaining team players, including Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Nauman Ali could not add enough to the total.

England lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.