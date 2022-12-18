PAKvENG: England lose three players before lunch on Day 2 of final Test against Pakistan
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG: England lose three players before lunch on Day 2 of final Test against Pakistan
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board
Share

KARACHI – England's top battling line crumbled as Pakistan take an early lead with three wickets before lunch on the second day of the third and last Test match.

The visitors scored only managed to score 58 with leading players Joe Root and Zak Crawley returning to the pavilion on duck.

Ben Duckett managed to get 26 while England continue batting as they eye whitewash against Pakistan.

England on Saturday restricted Pakistan to 304 by removing all players of the host team on the first day. Team Green remained defensive owning the skillful bowling by the visitors. Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets and debutant Rehan Ahmed claimed two wickets. Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Joe Root took one scalp each.

Babar Azam remained the highest scorer on the day first with 78 runs before he was removed by the England bowler. Agha Salman was dismissed after scoring 56 runs.

However, the remaining team players, including Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Nauman Ali could not add enough to the total.

England lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.

More From This Category
FIFA World Cup all set for final showdown as ...
10:21 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
Chamika’s 4/11 guide Kandy Falcons register ...
11:54 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Lahore Open Polo Championship: Marvelous Moreno ...
10:43 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shevon, Jordan guide #DambullaAura to a big win ...
10:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Profile: Lionel Messi
09:34 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani batter to ...
07:43 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2022
08:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
09:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr