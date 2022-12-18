PM Shehbaz discusses political situation with Chaudhry Shujaat
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore.
The meeting came a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be dissolved next Friday (Dec 23).
PM Shehbaz enquired about the health of veteran politician and presented him a bouquet. Both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country during the meeting, said a press release.
The two leaders agreed that political stability and close cooperation were essential to get the country out of the problems it is facing, the press release added.
The prime minister apprised Shujaat of the measures adopted by the government to tackle inflation and provide relief to the public.
The PML-Q chief appreciated the efforts of PM Shehbaz to rid the country and its people of the problems being faced, the statement added.
وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی مسلم لیگ (ق)کے صدر چوہدری شجاعت حسین کی لاہور میں رہائش گاہ آمد— PML(N) (@pmln_org) December 18, 2022
وزیراعظم نےچوہدری شجاعت حسین کی خیریت دریافت کی
وزیراعظم نےچودھری شجاعت حسین کو پھولوں کا گلدستہ بھی پیش کیا
وزیراعظم شہبازشریف اور چوہدری شجاعت حسین نےسیاسی صورتحال پر بھی تبادلہ خیال کیا pic.twitter.com/iVPD1N0ZYZ
National Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Board of Investment Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain — Chaudhry Shujaat’s son — and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were also present.
