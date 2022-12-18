Punjab CM Parvez Elahi unhappy over Imran Khan’s criticism on Gen (r) Bajwa

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi is unhappy with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking to a private TV programme, CM Elahi said that he had urged the former prime minister to avoid criticising General (r) Bajwa during his Liberty Chowk rally speech.

“Imran Khan criticised General (r) Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is injustice to me,” the CM said.

Elahi said that he and his party will be the first ones to defend General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa if anything further is said against the former army chief.

“I felt very bad when Khan was speaking against Gen [r] Bajwa,” Parvez said adding that the former army chief was a “benefactor” and nothing should be said against benefactors.

“Gen (r) Bajwa gave many favours to him [Khan] therefore the favours shouldn’t be forgotten,” the Punjab CM reminded the PTI chief.

He said that they are allies of PTI instead of opponents but they can’t forget the favours of their “benefactors”.

Parvez Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but we could not stab our benefactors in the back.

“General [r] Faiz Hamid committed many abuses and tried to send [us] behind bars. He was against us,” Elahi said.

Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.