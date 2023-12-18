Ahsan Khan raises voice for Palestine at BCW'23 with placard and keffiyehs

The recently held Bridal Couture Week (BCW) 2023 was no less than a statement in the fashion industry! With the ongoing genocide happening in Palestine, supporters across the world continue to rally and raise their voices not only for Palestinians but also for a permanent ceasefire, and BCW was no different.

Joining the international cause for Palestine’s liberation, Pakistani fashion designer Emraan Rajput and actor Ahsan Khan joined forces to send a message.

Walking the ramp in this year's bridal couture week, Rajput’s models donned black and white keffiyehs – as a node to their Palestinian brothers and sisters. The traditional Middle Eastern scarf has gained global recognition as a symbol of Palestinian resistance to recent Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

This gesture of solidarity with the Fraud actor at the forefront while donning an impeccable black sherwani and holding a placard during his walk served the purpose.

“For every child, for every home. Peace for Palestine,” read Khan’s message.

So far, Israel's horrific military operations have taken the lives of close to 19,000 Palestinians and left thousands buried in the rubble.