Search

Sports

Bangladesh thrash UAE to clinch their first U-19 Asia Cup title

Web Desk
11:35 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
Bangladesh win first U-19 Asia Cup title
Source: Asian Cricket Council

Bangladesh won their first U19 Asia Cup title by defeating the UAE by 195 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. 

Bangladesh first set a target of 283 runs and then bowled the UAE out for just 87 runs.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's victory, showcasing his batting prowess with an impressive 129-run innings.

Bangladesh posted a formidable total of 282 for 8 after being invited to bat first, with notable contributions from Chowdhury Md Rizwan (60) and Ariful Islam (50). Ayman Ahamed emerged as the top wicket-taker for the UAE, claiming four wickets for 52 runs in the match.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

07:13 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

U19 Asia Cup 2023: UAE upset Pakistan; Bangladesh beat India in the ...

04:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

In a first, New York to host Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup

09:19 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Australia bat first against Pakistan in opening Test at Perth

12:43 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Three brothers to play in one team in PSL9 for the first time

05:35 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Bangladesh beats India in the inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup 2023

09:45 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Pakistan reach U-19 Asia Cup semi-finals after beating Afghanistan

Advertisement

Latest

09:01 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th December 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: