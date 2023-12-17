Bangladesh thrash UAE to clinch their first U-19 Asia Cup title

Bangladesh won their first U19 Asia Cup title by defeating the UAE by 195 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh first set a target of 283 runs and then bowled the UAE out for just 87 runs.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's victory, showcasing his batting prowess with an impressive 129-run innings.

Bangladesh posted a formidable total of 282 for 8 after being invited to bat first, with notable contributions from Chowdhury Md Rizwan (60) and Ariful Islam (50). Ayman Ahamed emerged as the top wicket-taker for the UAE, claiming four wickets for 52 runs in the match.