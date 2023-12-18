Mommy to be? Saboor Aly sparks pregnancy rumors at BCW'23 rehearsals

While many fashion designers managed to steal the spotlight with their crazy-expensive couture and breathtaking ensembles at the recently held Bridal Couture Week (BCW), it was Saboor Aly who took away the limelight!

The charismatic actress, Saboor Aly, might have a bun in the oven often. While speculations may be on the rise, it would be no surprise to find out that the Gul o Gulzar star is expecting as the diva looked like she had a small baby bump at the star-studded fashion event.

Aly, who is happily married to fellow actor Ali Ansari, walked the ramp at the prestigious fashion event, showcasing the latest bridal couture.

The speculations about the Mere Khudaya actress’s pregnancy gained momentum when a BTS clip from the rehearsal sessions surfaced on the internet. Social media speculated that the Parizaad star is expecting and could announce her pregnancy anytime soon.

Previously, in a guest appearance on actress Hina Altaf's podcast, the Fitrat actress discussed how she looks up to motherhood and its responsibilities. "I think it’s quite difficult to travel with kids, even if you have one," adding that she wants to "travel all around the globe before having children."

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil, and Sar-e-Rah.