Urwa Hocane pens heartfelt note for husband Farhan Saeed on wedding anniversary

Noor Fatima
01:11 AM | 18 Dec, 2023
Farhan Saeed Urwa Hocane
Source: Urwa Hocane (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry’s it couple, actors Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, on the occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary.

Hocane, who ranks among the A-list stars with many cult classic drama serials under her belt, shared a wholesome video on the picture-sharing app along with her husband, the acclaimed singer Farhan Saeed who needs no introduction, to celebrate the couple’s seventh year of marital bliss. The Udaari famed actress also expressed gratitude for her husband. 

In the post shared by Hocane, the couple is seen striking romantic poses in all black outfits, while a romantic Bollywood number plays in the background. Sharing the video, Urwa described Farhan as a precious gift from Allah and penned a sweet anniversary message.

“I often wonder what good had i done to deserve a human like you in my life! The more I get to know you the more I admire you & respect you with each passing day! Happy anniversary husband! Love you Farhan Saeed forever & ever after!” Hocane wrote on Instagram with a picture of the couple.

Hocane and Saeed got married in 2016. After 7 years of marriage, the couple is going to welcome their first child into this world soon.

Noor Fatima

