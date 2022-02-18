Govt to file reference against judge who declared FIA raid on Mohsin Baig's house illegal
12:15 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
Govt to file reference against judge who declared FIA raid on Mohsin Baig's house illegal
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to file a reference against the additional sessions judge who declared the raid by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the house of Mohsin Baig ‘illegal’.

Islamabad Advocate General Niazullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and informed him that the judge had given the verdict in the Mohsin Baig case in haste, without fulfilling the legal requirements.

Niazi said that a reference will be filed against the judge soon. He said that Mohsin Baig had pointed gun at FIA and police officials besides threatening on-duty officers.

“Being a media person would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands,” said the advocate general.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad had declared the raid on the house of journalist Mohsin Baig illegal on Wednesday.

The FIA arrested Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government after his remarks about the premier on a TV programme.

Mohsin Baig is accused of initiating a debate on a television show with obscene references to Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

