Pakistan PM, Austrian chancellor discuss bilateral ties, Afghan situation in phone call
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone call with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Thursday focusing on review of bilateral ties, situation in Afghanistan, and peace and stability in the region.
Stressing the importance of economic dimensions of Pakistan-Austria relations, PM Imran appreciated Austrian investments and commercial collaboration with Pakistan.
He emphasized the need to further expand and deepen bilateral ties in diverse sectors including higher education, renewable energy, Information Technology, and Tourism, according to PM Office (PMO).
The Pakistani premier stated that Pakistan-Austria Fachhochschule-lnstitute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is an exemplary manifestation of bilateral partnership and desired enhanced collaboration in the field of higher education.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.
Khan stressed that the international community must take urgent Steps toward addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing an economic collapse in Afghanistan.
He also highlighted the need for practical engagement to help realise the goals Of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.
The Chancellor thanked PM Imran for efficient handling of the situation and evacuation of Austrians and others. He also agreed on further deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.
PM Imran extended an invitation to the Federal Chancellor to visit Pakistan.
