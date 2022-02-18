PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin today
Web Desk
12:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin today.

Talking to media in Mandi Bahauddin, he said that it would be a historic public gathering for which all arrangements had been finalised and people of the area were looking forward to give a warm welcome to their beloved leader Imran Khan.

He said a mass-mobilising vibe would trigger from Mandi Bahauddin as was seen during the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he held mammoth and crowd-pulling gatherings.

Pakistan PM, Austrian chancellor discuss ... 09:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone call with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer on ...

More From This Category
Private TV channel’s producer gunned down in ...
12:36 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
Another defeat to Opposition as Senate passes ...
12:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
Pakistan keen to enhance ties with EU countries: ...
09:09 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
Pakistan reports 2,400 new Covid cases, 33 deaths
08:40 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
Govt to file reference against judge who declared ...
12:15 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
Nearly a million people visit Pakistan Pavilion ...
11:15 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira rejects Sheikh Rashid, praises Aamir Liaquat for his stamina – DP exclusive
10:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr