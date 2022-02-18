PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin today.
Talking to media in Mandi Bahauddin, he said that it would be a historic public gathering for which all arrangements had been finalised and people of the area were looking forward to give a warm welcome to their beloved leader Imran Khan.
He said a mass-mobilising vibe would trigger from Mandi Bahauddin as was seen during the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he held mammoth and crowd-pulling gatherings.
Pakistan PM, Austrian chancellor discuss ... 09:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone call with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer on ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Quetta Gladiators face Multan Sultans today – Check live ...01:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Private TV channel’s producer gunned down in Karachi12:36 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Another defeat to Opposition as Senate passes Ogra bills12:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin today12:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Saqlain Mushtaq backs Babar Azam ahead of historic Australia series11:30 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Sonam Kapoor expressed love for her husband from ‘Lahore’06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- Best friends Reema Khan and Imran Abbas flaunt their singing skills05:25 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video04:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022