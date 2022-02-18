PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin today

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin today.

Talking to media in Mandi Bahauddin, he said that it would be a historic public gathering for which all arrangements had been finalised and people of the area were looking forward to give a warm welcome to their beloved leader Imran Khan.

He said a mass-mobilising vibe would trigger from Mandi Bahauddin as was seen during the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he held mammoth and crowd-pulling gatherings.