PSL7: Lahore Qalandars take on Karachi Kings today – Check live score and squads

LAHORE – Winless Karachi Kings will face inform Lahore Qalandars today in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season on February 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Qalandars are comfortably placed second in the points table with five wins from seven games. On the contrary, the Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings lost eight games on the trot.

Apart from a surprise defeat against Quetta Gladiators, Qalandars have been very impressive and clinical in their recent games.

The Lahore wicket has seen many high-scoring thrillers in the second leg of the tournament and the batters have made the most of the surface. The fast bowlers have also made their presence felt but, the same cannot be said for the spinners who have found it very difficult to leave the batters bamboozled.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi ©, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza