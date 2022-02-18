PSL7: Quetta Gladiators face Multan Sultans today – Check live score and squad
01:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Quetta Gladiators face Multan Sultans today – Check live score and squad
ISLAMABAD – Quetta Gladiators will take on table-toppers Multan Sultans in another Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season clash at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday.  

The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm.  

Defending champions Multan Sultans couldn’t hope for a better PSL campaign, with Mohammad Rizwan’s squad winning seven of their eight clashes. The Sultans have lost only to Lahore Qalandars.  

Multan Sultans already qualify for the PSL playoffs after thumping Karachi Kings in their last clash.  

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators have fared poorly so far, winning only three games and losing five. The Gladiators are placed at number five on the points table, just above Karachi Kings, who remain winless in the tournament.  

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will be depending on pacer Naseem Shah, who performed exceptionally well in Quetta’s last match against Peshawar Zalmi by taking four wickets.  

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tim David, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Sr., Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah, David Willey, Rizwan Hussain and Johnson Charles.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad

