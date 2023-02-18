PSL8: Karachi Kings field first against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League's eighth season (PSL8) at the National Bank Cricket Arena today.

Imad Wasim-led Kings will be looking to get back in the game after having back-to-back blows in the first two games against Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United. In the first game Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi registered a thumping victory over Karachi Kings, and United too chased down Kings in the last game.

Quetta Gladiators on the other hand also dealt blow as Multan Sultans outgunned he team in ongoing sport gala.

In today’s game, the squad winning the toss will be looking to bat first and putting decent runs on the board.

The Country’s largest city Karachi will host back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The last fixture in the metropolis city will take place on February 26.

Squads

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara