PSL8: Karachi Kings need 169 runs to win against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Martin Guptill played a powerful inning that help Quetta Gladiators building a fighting target of 169 runs for Karachi Kings.

Guptill made 117 off 67 balls after his opening partner Jason Roy sent to pavilion for zero. He was supported by Iftikhar Ahmed, who made 32 runs, on the crease to push the score as other players including Umar Akmal and Sarfraz Ahmed failed to perform.

Kings’s Imad Wasim took three wickets while Aamer Yamin claimed two wickets in a bid to restrict the visitors from setting a mammoth target. However, Yamin managed to remove Guptill in the last over.

Earlier, Kings won the toss and elected to field first.

Imad Wasim-led Kings will be looking to get back in the game after having back-to-back blows in the first two games against Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United. In the first game Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi registered a thumping victory over Karachi Kings, and United too chased down Kings in the last game.

The Country’s largest city Karachi will host back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The last fixture in the metropolis city will take place on February 26.

Squads

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara