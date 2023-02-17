Search

LifestyleVideosViral

'You're not incomplete without a man,' says Sajal Aly

Noor Fatima 11:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
'You're not incomplete without a man,' says Sajal Aly
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)

For women all around the world, it took four waves of feminism to have their voices heard. Luckily, ladies of this era do not need to protest on streets to chime in their opinions and enjoy the opportunity to state anything and everything without worrying about consequences — if there are any. Even though mankind advanced tenfolds in the past decades, the South Asian diasporas obsession with the institute of marriage and a single/divorced woman did not seem to subside anytime soon. However, times are changing, and so are people.

Among the millions of women openly criticising the conventional approach and deep-rooted misogyny, not to forget the deliberate infantalizing, is Lollywood actress Sajal Aly who added her name to the headstrong ladies ready to take the lead anytime anywhere.

During a recent interview, the Gul e Rana star weighed in on the toxicity that surrounds the concept of marriage in South Asian cultures, and highlighted the fact that "women, without a partner, are not an incomplete or failure of a human."

Aly was in a discussion regarding her latest offering, an international project, What's Love Got To Do With It? The film revolves around the concept of arranged/assisted marriages. The project sheds light on the individuals and families involved in assisted marriages and the outcomes of such unions.

Adding onto her stance, the 29-year-old star suggested, "You're not incomplete without a man."

Social media users lauded the diva for sharing her opinion through a positive dimension.

On the work front, Aly is currently basking in the success of her latest film What’s Love Got To Do With It? produced by Jemima Goldsmith. Aly will also be seen in historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.

Sajal Aly sparks controversy with 'Namaste' gesture

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Art can unite Pakistan and India, says Shabana Azmi

07:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Is Tom Holland returning in Spider Man 4?

10:50 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly’s new dance video with Emma Thompson goes viral

02:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in silver saree

10:38 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Sindh Rangers beat up man on Karachi road after hitting his motorbike (VIDEO)

07:00 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Saboor Aly looks like a bombshell in blue dress

04:26 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway

12:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: