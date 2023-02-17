'You're not incomplete without a man,' says Sajal Aly

For women all around the world, it took four waves of feminism to have their voices heard. Luckily, ladies of this era do not need to protest on streets to chime in their opinions and enjoy the opportunity to state anything and everything without worrying about consequences — if there are any. Even though mankind advanced tenfolds in the past decades, the South Asian diasporas obsession with the institute of marriage and a single/divorced woman did not seem to subside anytime soon. However, times are changing, and so are people.

Among the millions of women openly criticising the conventional approach and deep-rooted misogyny, not to forget the deliberate infantalizing, is Lollywood actress Sajal Aly who added her name to the headstrong ladies ready to take the lead anytime anywhere.

During a recent interview, the Gul e Rana star weighed in on the toxicity that surrounds the concept of marriage in South Asian cultures, and highlighted the fact that "women, without a partner, are not an incomplete or failure of a human."

Aly was in a discussion regarding her latest offering, an international project, What's Love Got To Do With It? The film revolves around the concept of arranged/assisted marriages. The project sheds light on the individuals and families involved in assisted marriages and the outcomes of such unions.

Adding onto her stance, the 29-year-old star suggested, "You're not incomplete without a man."

Social media users lauded the diva for sharing her opinion through a positive dimension.

On the work front, Aly is currently basking in the success of her latest film What’s Love Got To Do With It? produced by Jemima Goldsmith. Aly will also be seen in historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.