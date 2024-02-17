Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Liaquat Ali Chattha was Commissioner Rawalpindi who had become tip of the town after his astonishing resignation. He has resigned from his post and confessed his involvement for rigging election 2024. He announced this statement through press conference and created a stir among the masses. He was a grade-20 officer who now has been ordered to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Family Background of Liaquat Ali Chattha

Liaquat Ali Chattha belonged to Hafizabad, a native town. He had two brothers and two sons. He also inherits 24 acres agro-based Land jointly and possesses native home from fraternal heirs. He has two sons whereas elder son is UK-based citizen while the younger son lives in Lahore. He got married to the daughter of Local business tycoon and has been staying at Lahore. He is allegedly associated with PMLN as supporter in public circles.

Confessional statements of Liaquat Ali Chattha

Liaquat Ali Chattha, in a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, asserted that 13 candidates from Rawalpindi were forced to be declared as winning contestants. He also claimed that we had given the losing candidates leads of 50,000 votes in the final result. He confessed publically that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it. He also allegedly that ECP is pressurizing me to rig the elections at Rawalpindi division. Most significantly, he also alleged that a top judge of the Supreme Court was involved in this rigging process. He admitted that “stabbing the country in its back” didn’t not let him sleep since 8th February.

Election Commission’s rejects Commissioner’s allegations

Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected former Commissioner Rawalpindi’s statements. Responding to these allegations, ECP strongly rejects the allegations levelled by Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner and the commission. It added that neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO or presiding officer, nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of 2024 elections. After an independent inquiry, the truth will be shared to the masses sooner

Landmark Projects of Former Commissioner Rawalpindi

Apart from controversies, Liaquat Ali Chattha has completed some landmark projects for the people of Rawalpindi. The details are as follows: