Search

ad
Famous People

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2024
Liaquat Ali Chattha
Source: File photo

Liaquat Ali Chattha was Commissioner Rawalpindi who had become tip of the town after his astonishing resignation. He has resigned from his post and confessed his involvement for rigging election 2024. He announced this statement through press conference and created a stir among the masses. He was a grade-20 officer who now has been ordered to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD). 

Family Background of Liaquat Ali Chattha

Liaquat Ali Chattha belonged to Hafizabad, a native town. He had two brothers and two sons. He also inherits 24 acres agro-based Land jointly and possesses native home from fraternal heirs. He has two sons whereas elder son is UK-based citizen while the younger son lives in Lahore. He got married to the daughter of Local business tycoon and has been staying at Lahore. He is allegedly associated with PMLN as supporter in public circles.

Confessional statements of Liaquat Ali Chattha

Liaquat Ali Chattha, in a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, asserted that 13 candidates from Rawalpindi were forced  to be declared  as winning contestants.      He also claimed that we had given the losing candidates leads of 50,000 votes in the final result. He confessed publically that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it. He also allegedly that ECP is pressurizing me to rig the elections at Rawalpindi division. Most significantly, he also alleged that a top judge of the Supreme Court  was involved in this rigging process. He admitted that “stabbing the country in its back” didn’t  not let him sleep since 8th February.

Election Commission’s rejects Commissioner’s allegations

Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected former Commissioner Rawalpindi’s statements. Responding to these allegations, ECP strongly rejects the allegations levelled by Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner and the commission. It added that neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO or presiding officer, nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of 2024 elections. After an independent inquiry, the truth will be shared to the masses sooner

Landmark Projects of Former Commissioner Rawalpindi 

Apart from controversies, Liaquat Ali Chattha has completed some landmark projects for the people of Rawalpindi. The details are as follows: 

  • Economic zone of 5000 acres
  • The construction work of Dadocha 
  • Leh Expressway
  • Katchehari Chowk
  • Safe City Project
  • Water Supply Schemes and revamping of Holy Family hospital project.
  • Construction of 150-bed Rehab Center at Wah General Hospital
  • up-gradation of Pirwadhai Bus Stand
  • Slaughter house
  • VICS Centre
  • Freelance IT center
  • Gymkhana in all the districts of the division 
  • Divisional Public Schools 
  • Liaquat Bagh Library 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Famous People

11:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

05:57 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Fazlur Rehman

11:53 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

10:06 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Profile: Sirajul Haq

06:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

02:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Advertisement

Latest

09:37 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

ECP constitutes committee to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 18 Feb 2024

The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 18, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: