PSL 9: Multan Sultans lock horns with Karachi Kings today

MULTAN – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, a double-header is set to unfold as Multan Sultans host the Karachi Kings in a night encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The two teams have crossed paths in 11 previous matches, with the Karachi Kings holding a slight edge, having secured victory in 6 encounters, while Multan Sultans have triumphed in 5.

Multan Sultans have established themselves as one of the most consistent teams in recent PSL seasons, having reached the finals in the last three campaigns. As they kick off a new season, the Sultans are determined to uphold their impressive track record.

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead the Sultans, backed by a sturdy batting lineup featuring local talents like Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah.

The team also flaunts international batting prowess with players such as Dawid Malan and Reeza Hendricks. However, the middle order lacks a quality all-rounder, with David Willey being the sole international option.

In the bowling department, the absence of key fast bowlers Ihsanullah and Reece Topley due to injuries poses a challenge. Chris Jordan and Shahnawaz Dahani are anticipated to spearhead the new-ball attack, while Usama Mir and Faisal Akram will take charge of spin duties.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Kings, who finished in the bottom two in the previous two seasons, are aiming for an improved performance this time around. They have bolstered their middle order with the addition of all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Daniel Sams, offering capabilities with both bat and ball.

Experienced campaigners Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nawaz bring valuable PSL experience to the team.

The absence of Jamie Overton due to injuries poses a challenge for Karachi Kings' pace attack, increasing the burden on Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.

Pitch Report:

The Multan Cricket Stadium pitch heavily favors batsmen, with expectations of high run-scoring encounters. Opting to bowl first is advisable due to potential dew in the latter innings. A total exceeding 180 runs is considered competitive.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Reeza Hendricks, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), James Vince, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Nawaz, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi