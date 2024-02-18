PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and invited Quetta Gladiators to bat first in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore.
Known for its high-scoring encounters, the PSL has built a reputation, with pundits foreseeing both teams surpassing the 200-run mark.
With formidable batting lineups, both sides possess talented players poised to take advantage of the favorable batting conditions. While early fixtures in any competition carry an air of unpredictability, the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown between the two teams.
Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi, finishing just two points behind last year’s runners-up Multan Sultans in the group stage and four points behind Lahore Qalandars, are eyeing to clinch the title for the first time since 2017, aiming for a winning start.
Despite a disappointing performance in the previous PSL, Quetta Gladiators boast a strong squad, with aspirations for the playoffs this season, led by the new captain, Rilee Rossouw.
In their 21 encounters, Quetta Gladiators have emerged victorious in nine matches, while Peshawar Zalmi have claimed victory in 12.
Pitch Report:
The pitch is expected to offer a glossy surface with consistent bounce and decent pace, providing batsmen with a reliable platform to showcase their skills. Regardless of the toss outcome, both teams will strive to post scores exceeding 200 runs to bolster their chances of victory.
Playing XIs:
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Aamer Jamal, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil.
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Amir.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
