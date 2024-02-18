PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season ninth at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore today.

Known for its high-scoring encounters, the PSL has built a reputation, with pundits foreseeing both teams surpassing the 200-run mark.

With formidable batting lineups, both sides possess talented players poised to take advantage of the favorable batting conditions. While early fixtures in any competition carry an air of unpredictability, the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown between the two teams.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi, finishing just two points behind last year’s runners-up Multan Sultans in the group stage and four points behind Lahore Qalandars, are eyeing to clinch the title for the first time since 2017, aiming for a winning start.

Despite a disappointing performance in the previous PSL, Quetta Gladiators boast a strong squad, with aspirations for the playoffs this season, led by the new captain, Rilee Rossouw.

In their 21 encounters, Quetta Gladiators have emerged victorious in nine matches, while Peshawar Zalmi have claimed victory in 12.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to offer a glossy surface with consistent bounce and decent pace, providing batsmen with a reliable platform to showcase their skills. Regardless of the toss outcome, both teams will strive to post scores exceeding 200 runs to bolster their chances of victory.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Aamer Jamal, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Amir.