Pakistan condemns assassination of Afghan women judges in Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly act of targeted assassination of two female judges in Kabul on Sunday.

"This is a brutal act of terrorism. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the country's Foreign office said in a statement, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

"We have repeatedly called for reduction in violence and a ceasefire in Afghanistan. We strongly believe that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. We call upon all parties to accelerate the peace process. Pakistan has also continued to emphasize the need to be vigilant against the spoilers of the Afghan peace process."

"Pakistan reiterates its abiding commitment towards a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan," it added.