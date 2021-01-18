Pakistan condemns assassination of Afghan women judges in Kabul
Web Desk
12:00 AM | 18 Jan, 2021
Pakistan condemns assassination of Afghan women judges in Kabul
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly act of targeted assassination of two female judges in Kabul on Sunday.

"This is a brutal act of terrorism. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the country's Foreign office said in a statement, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

"We have repeatedly called for reduction in violence and a ceasefire in Afghanistan. We strongly believe that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. We call upon all parties to accelerate the peace process. Pakistan has also continued to emphasize the need to be vigilant against the spoilers of the Afghan peace process."

"Pakistan reiterates its abiding commitment towards a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan," it added.

Two women judges of Afghanistan Supreme Court ... 04:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

KABUL – Gunmen shot dead two women judges of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court in an ambush in the ...

More From This Category
Wandering snow leopard killed after attacking man ...
10:36 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Goswami whatsapp leaks exposes "unholy nexus ...
08:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
No penalty for late income tax return filers, ...
08:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Former Pakistani minister running for US Congress
07:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Pakistan showcases 'Koh-i-Noor' at Natural ...
06:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Amjad Sabri’s killer sentenced to death in ...
05:24 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#HappyBirthdaySajal trends as Pakistani star turns 27
09:40 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr