PM Imran hails CM Khalid’s plan to turn Gilgit-Baltistan into world-class tourist destination

06:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
PM Imran hails CM Khalid’s plan to turn Gilgit-Baltistan into world-class tourist destination
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised a plan proposed by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed to turn the region into a world-class tourist destination.

The premier shared his views when the chief minister called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss the plan.

Khan has sought a comprehensive strategy to implement the plan by February from Khursheed.

As per the proposed plan, all urban and rural areas of Gilgit-Baltistan will be reorganized under the master plan.

Map of houses, street system, drainage and clean water supply as well as provision of basic necessities to tourists at various places included in the project.

The project will provide basic services to the local population, including quality education and health, on a priority basis.

The project, which has potential to turn into a multi-billion industry, will provide numerous employment opportunities for the local population.

More From This Category
Stranded crew of seized PIA plane returns to ...
06:09 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
PDM rallies to reach Islamabad by 1pm tomorrow, ...
05:33 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
ECP suspends 154 MPs including Fawad Chaudhry for ...
05:13 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Pakistan condemns Yemen's Houthi attack on Saudi ...
04:54 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to ...
04:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship ...
03:24 PM | 18 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, announces return to TV screen
04:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr