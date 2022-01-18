Hira Mani lands in hot waters over fight with former manager
Share
Lollywood diva Hira Mani has landed in hot waters as her former manager Nuzhat Jafri has filed a complaint against the actress in the Karachi police department.
In the complaint, Nuzhat revealed that the Meray Paas Tum Hou star has abused her verbally. Moreover, according to the complaint Hira even adopted certain violent measures in order to harm the manager.
In response, the police have demanded proof supporting the accusations against Hira Mani from her former manager.
However, the 32-year-old star is yet to respond to the news as no official statement has been given regarding the recent development.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt's upcoming drama Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat teasers were released and needless to say, drama buffs loved the fresh on-screen pairing.
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.
‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’ – First teaser ... 08:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani and heartthrob Muneeb Butt have shared screen for the first time in the ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Mohammad Hasnain to undergo bowling test after action questioned by ...06:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Over dozen killed as Saudi-led coalition targets Houthis in Yemen ...06:07 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- PTI believes in free, fair and transparent LB in AJK: Tanveer Ilyas05:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
-
- Maryam Nawaz sees end of PTI’s rule ‘in days’05:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
-
- Adnan Siddiqui takes a hilarious jibe at Humayun Saeed04:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin share stunning portrait from Kartarpur03:46 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021