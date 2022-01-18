Hira Mani lands in hot waters over fight with former manager 

Lollywood diva Hira Mani has landed in hot waters as her former manager Nuzhat Jafri has filed a complaint against the actress in the Karachi police department.

In the complaint, Nuzhat revealed that the Meray Paas Tum Hou star has abused her verbally. Moreover, according to the complaint Hira even adopted certain violent measures in order to harm the manager.

In response, the police have demanded proof supporting the accusations against Hira Mani from her former manager.

However, the 32-year-old star is yet to respond to the news as no official statement has been given regarding the recent development.

Earlier, Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt's upcoming drama Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat teasers were released and needless to say, drama buffs loved the fresh on-screen pairing.

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.