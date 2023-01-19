Durefishan Saleem slays street fashion in London trip

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress, Durefishan Saleem, who is as unique as her name came through with her acting prowess, and bubbly personality to rule the hearts of her millions of admirers.
With a number of smash-hit projects under her belt in a short span of time, the Dil Ruba actress is already jaded with her hectic schedule, and she decided to go on a luxurious vacation.
The Pardes diva who is already gearing up for yet another project took some time off to spend the rest of the fall season in London, United Kingdom. With 1.5 million followers on Instagram always wanting Saleem to keep them updated with her life, the Hangor S-131 actress shared a bunch of pictures from her London trip donning street style, giving the fashion police something to be smitten with.
The Bharaas diva captioned the post, "Posing away with fancy cars while on my way to central line."
In another post, the 27-year-old actress wrote, "Clear instruction for friends to take insta aesthetic picture -this is the max they could do."
On the work front, Saleem was recently seen in Bharaas, Pardes, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.65
|239.15
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|172.5
|173.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.3
|186.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
