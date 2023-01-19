Durefishan Saleem slays street fashion in London trip

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress, Durefishan Saleem, who is as unique as her name came through with her acting prowess, and bubbly personality to rule the hearts of her millions of admirers.

With a number of smash-hit projects under her belt in a short span of time, the Dil Ruba actress is already jaded with her hectic schedule, and she decided to go on a luxurious vacation.

The Pardes diva who is already gearing up for yet another project took some time off to spend the rest of the fall season in London, United Kingdom. With 1.5 million followers on Instagram always wanting Saleem to keep them updated with her life, the Hangor S-131 actress shared a bunch of pictures from her London trip donning street style, giving the fashion police something to be smitten with.

The Bharaas diva captioned the post, "Posing away with fancy cars while on my way to central line."

In another post, the 27-year-old actress wrote, "Clear instruction for friends to take insta aesthetic picture -this is the max they could do."

On the work front, Saleem was recently seen in Bharaas, Pardes, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.