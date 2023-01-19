Search

Lifestyle

Pakistan’s most "splendid" film production grant aims to empower women

Noor Fatima 01:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
Pakistan’s most
Source: Patakha Pictures (Instagram)

For the first time ever in the history of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, a grant worth Rs10 million under “Stories from Southern Pakistan” funding and mentorship program will allow twenty women filmmakers from Pakistan’s Sindh and Balochistan provinces to showcase their prowess and tell their stories in their own works.

The funding of the program comes from the US Consulate in Karachi and is run by Patakha Pictures, and partnered by The Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) public trust, while the former is overlooked by the two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. 

In a statement released, Patakha Pictures revealed that the selected 20 women filmmakers will work in pairs to produce 10 short documentaries with participants being mentored by UK and US based filmmakers for eight months. Mentors for the program include Noe Mendelle (member of the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences, and Director of the Scottish Documentary Institute) and Jesse Ericka Epstein (Sundance Award-Winning documentary filmmaker, and VMA Affiliated Faculty, Emerson College), reported Arab News.

Mahwash Saeed, a single mother and development professional from Balochistan, told Arab News. “As filmmakers, this definitely is the very first initiative taken to promote women filmmakers.”

Saeed holds a degree in film production. With the Patakha Pictures' grant, Saeed will work alongside Saira Baloch to work on a documentary titled Pehchaan, or Identity.

Zainab Younas and Maryam Tanveer also qualified for the funding, where the former says she is the first YouTuber from Quetta. The duo will be working on a documentary called ‘DOCH, The Art of Balochistan.’ 

Another grantee is Kainat Thebo from Sindh, who aims to use her documentary, ‘Made With Love,’ to highlight the role of women in folktales from Sindh.

Thebo is also a film and TV graduate from the National College of Arts (NCA). “It is about the role of women, who are main characters in Sindhi folk stories and culture,” Thebo told Arab News.

Consul General Nicole Theriot from the US Consulate in Karachi wishes that the participants use their projects to raise awareness regarding social issues.  

Film on forced religious conversion in Pakistan wins at Cannes World Film Festival

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'Joyland' executive producer Riz Ahmed tells what prompted ban on film in Pakistan

08:40 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

'Joyland' star Ali Junejo bags 'Best Actor Award' at Palm Springs Film Festival

03:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Falak Shabir takes a playful dig at rising inflation in Pakistan

10:24 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui recalls Pakistan-India art collaboration days with his flute version of 'Yeh Jism'

02:38 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith's fundraiser brings in over £150,000 for Pakistan flood relief

05:30 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

India's Telugu film industry bags first ever Golden Globe Award

11:28 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Rakhi Sawant arrested in Mumbai for using ‘offensive language’ ...

02:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2023

07:44 AM | 19 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.65 239.15
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 172.5 173.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.3 186.65
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: