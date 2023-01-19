WATCH - Iqra Aziz, Yasir Husain appear on The Mirza Malik Show

Pakistani entertainment fraternity's multitalented host, actor, and writer Yasir Hussain alongside his beautiful wife, the Suno Chanda famed diva Iqra Aziz, recently appeared on the popular show, The Mirza Malik Show, hosted by the sports power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza.

The pair, who ranks among Lollywood's most loved couples, has a knack for being the center of attention wherever they go. Aziz and Hussain were welcomed with warm hugs by the host who was more than ecstatic to have the couple on board.

Talking about the duo's hectic work lives, the host asked Aziz how she feels about work after having a baby. To which, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress revealed that it "feels amazing" but she always has a bit of "mommy guilt for doing something" she loves. Seconding Aziz's opinion, Mirza said that the mommy guilt never goes away.

The Baandi actor chimed in and said, "Iqra went back to set for shooting after two years and texted me that she's bored, so I told her not to worry and that I'll take care of everything, but then she suddenly retracted suggesting the guilt will subside in 2-3 days."

Speaking to the Karachi Se Lahore actor, Malik asked, "Yasir the actor or Yasir the writer, who gives you more satisfaction?" In response, Hussain revealed that his focus as of now is only on a direction. He also revealed that writing is a hard task, while acting and direction require a team which makes things easy."

The After Moon Show host also suggested that as an actor, he's never changed any script.

Talking to the 25-year-old diva, Mirza said that the Pakistani drama serial Suno Chanda was quite popular in India. Mirza further asked if the Socha Na Tha star wants to portray a different character. Aziz responded positively suggesting that she would definitely love to experiment with out-of-the-box, and challenging characters in the future.

The former Tennis players also asked Aziz if she regrets playing any character to which the Laaj diva replied that she loves all her characters.

Talking to Hussain, Malik asked what will he be offering next. The Jhooti star responded that he is working on his next project, Javed Iqbal 2.

The host then asked the Badshah Begum actor, "Why do u think is it important to respond to opinions you do not agree with?" Hussian replied, "If a certain personality is being scrutinized, everybody hops in on the bandwagon which is not a good thing. At least the people in the entertainment fraternity should refrain from commenting or opining. I, however, do not intend to hop in rather I start new trends."

Discussing their respective fields which involve being in the public eye, the host-guest duos concluded that sports fans have a far more emotional connection with the sports personality than any other public figure.

In another segment of the show, the host asked the guests, "Is there any nonsensical song that you're hooked to?" The pair was quick to answer that they watch CoComelon - a children's nursery rhymes YouTube channel.

In another exchange of questions, Malik asked the Aik Thi Laila director, "Which song could be the background song of your life?" to which Hussain replied, "Abida Parveen's Dhoondo Gay Agar Mulkon Mulkon."

For those unversed, the couple - Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain - got married in 2019 and are parents to a son, Kabir Hussain.

On the work front, Aziz was recently seen in Jhooti, Raqeeb Se, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Aik Thi Laila.

Hussain, on the other hand, will next be seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.