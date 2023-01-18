Search

WATCH – Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa cozy up in latest video

Noor Fatima 12:22 AM | 18 Jan, 2023
Source: Guru Randhawa (Instagram)

The Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa fever is on the rise, and the duo can't seem to be done treating their fans.

Indian Punjabi entertainment industry's giants, actress Shehnaaz Gill and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, have been the center of attention ever since they worked together on Randhawa's song Moon Rise.

While the song has become a fan-favourite, the duo's recent appearances on each other's social media handles are garnering more attention for all the good reasons. With yet another heartwarming video, the Lahore singer and the Bigg Boss 13 participant have taken over the internet.

The Sat Shri Akaal England actress's off-screen chemistry with the Patola famed singer has become the highlight of social media with their recent reel showing the pair enjoying the sunset in what Randhawa described as "a lovely sunset."

A barefoot Gill cozies up to the Randhawa as they enjoy the beautiful sunset over the waters. The Tu Meri Rani singer wrote, "Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz.”

Social media users were smitten with the Moonrise duo in the comment section.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh. She will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On the other hand, Randhawa is currently working on his latest offering, Shehzada.  

Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans as she sings Guru Randhawa's 'Moon Rise'

