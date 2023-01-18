World Bank delays $1billion loan for Pakistan until next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has halted the release of two loans worth $1.1 billion to Pakistan until the next fiscal year 2-23-24, it emerged on Wednesday.
Reports said the Washington-based lender has delayed the approval of the second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) loan worth $450 million and the second Programme for Affordable Energy (PACE-II) worth $600 million.
A World Bank official told local media that the board discussion of the RISE-II project will be held in next fiscal year which starts on July 1, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2024.
The approval of the loans was pending since June last reportedly due to circular debt in energy sector and tariff revision. The global lander has also opposed imposition of “flood levy” on imports.
Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government has been making efforts to secure financing from friendly states and loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has been pending since September last, as the foreign reserves has dropped to $4 billion dollars.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|271.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.1
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.1
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|171.75
|173
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.78
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|184.8
|186.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|175
|176.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
