Pakistan fires militants targets inside Iran in retaliation to air strikes

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024
Iran displayed its military might by carrying out missile and drone attack on Pakistan, a move that prompted strong reaction from Islamabad, and diplomatic ties between the two sides suspended.

A day after Tehran violated Pakistan's air space and killed two civilians, Pakistan reportedly retaliated with strikes at multiple locations inside Iran, unverified reports said early Thursday.

Reports in the media claimed that Pakistan has hit Baloch terrorists in Iran in the Saravan and Jalq areas. It said multiple locations have been targeted inside Iran.

Pakistan Air Force and Foreign Office have not shared any official statement about retaliation of Iran's air strikes.

The development comes as two children were killed and three others injured in an illegal airstrike by Tehran. Islamabad subsequently reacted by expelling the Iranian envoy and recalled its envoy.

Pakistan holds right to respond to unprovoked airstrike 

Pakistan's Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani held a telephonic conversation with Iran's top diplomat and said the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Tehran.

He conveyed unreserved condemnation of the attack, and warned that the incident caused serious damage to bilateral ties. Pakistan reserved the right to respond to this provocative act, jilani said.

FM said the attack was not only a serious breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty but was also an violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral ties.

Washington also condemned the Iranian strike in neighbourly country, in addition to Tehran's missile attacks in Iran and Syria, while Beiing urged both Tehran and Islamabad to exercise restraint.

Iranian terrorist group targeted in Pakistan strike, says Iran’s FM

