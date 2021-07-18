PAKvENG: Pakistan need 201 runs to win 2nd T20 against England

NOTTINGHAM – Pakistan restricted England to 200 all out after bowling first in the second T20I being played at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team has the chance to avenge the crushing ODI series whitewash against England by taking the series today.

Earlier in the first match of the T20I series, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs at Trent Bridge on Friday despite a striking ton from Liam Livingstone. Pakistan captain made 85 and shared an opening stand of 150 with Mohammad Rizwan in a national record T20 total of 232-6.

Both teams are facing each other for the 20th time in T20I history. Meanwhile, team Green is being led by the world's number one ranked ODI batsman, Babar Azam, while Eoin Morgan will be leading the other side.

Right-handed batsman Jos Buttler will also return to the England side for the second T20 international after recovering from a calf injury. He has not played any match since the first T20 against Sri Lanka on June 23 but will regain his place at the top of the order at Emerald Headingley as England look to level the three-game series against the visitors after losing a run-fest at Trent Bridge.

Squads:

Pakistan – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim.

England – Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Malan, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jason Roy, Matt Parkinson.