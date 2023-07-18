At least eight injured in suicide blast near FC vehicle in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – At least eight people were injured in a suicide blast near a vehicle of the paramilitary forces in Hayatabad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital on Tuesday.

Police said the suicide bomber wanted to target the FC forces in the attack. Videos circulating on social media shows a crowd of people and a vehicle into flames.

The injured people have been shifted to CMH Hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area to collect the evidence.

پشاور حیات آباد فیز 6 مسٹر کوڈ کے سامنے گاڑی پر دھماکہ🥲.#peshawarblast #Peshawar pic.twitter.com/7T9vflZYWG — dr.ikki (@idrikki541) July 18, 2023

The blast comes as Islamabad has asked neighbouring Afghanistan to take action against safe havens of terrorists, who are carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

More to follow...