Check Infinix Hot 11 Price in Pakistan 2023 & Specs

Web Desk 12:01 AM | 20 Jul, 2023
Source: Infinix

The well-known smartphone company Infinix has introduced the Infinix Hot 11 in Pakistan, which provides a number of great features at a competitive price, making it an ideal choice for smartphone users on a tight budget.

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of the Infinix Hot 11 is sizable and produces vivid colours and clear images. The display's 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution offers an immersive browsing, gaming, and multimedia watching experience.

A MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core CPU powers the smartphone, offering slick performance and effective multitasking. Users may anticipate flawless navigation, quick app launches, and seamless multitasking without any delays or slowdowns with 4 GB of RAM.

The Infinix Hot 11 has a dual-camera configuration on the back for taking pictures. Users may snap beautiful self-portraits and make video calls with the 13 megapixel primary camera and the 8 megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The gadget has 64 GB of storage space, which is more than enough room for images, movies, and applications. The gadget allows expandable storage through a microSD card if extra space is needed.

A 5200 mAh non-removable battery is another feature of the Infinix Hot 11, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

The cost of the Infinix Hot 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Specs

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI XOS 7.6
Dimensions 164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight 201 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features 500 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps)
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video (1440p@30fps)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

