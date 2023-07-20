Check Infinix Hot 11 Price in Pakistan 2023 & Specs

The well-known smartphone company Infinix has introduced the Infinix Hot 11 in Pakistan, which provides a number of great features at a competitive price, making it an ideal choice for smartphone users on a tight budget.

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of the Infinix Hot 11 is sizable and produces vivid colours and clear images. The display's 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution offers an immersive browsing, gaming, and multimedia watching experience.

A MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core CPU powers the smartphone, offering slick performance and effective multitasking. Users may anticipate flawless navigation, quick app launches, and seamless multitasking without any delays or slowdowns with 4 GB of RAM.

The Infinix Hot 11 has a dual-camera configuration on the back for taking pictures. Users may snap beautiful self-portraits and make video calls with the 13 megapixel primary camera and the 8 megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The gadget has 64 GB of storage space, which is more than enough room for images, movies, and applications. The gadget allows expandable storage through a microSD card if extra space is needed.

A 5200 mAh non-removable battery is another feature of the Infinix Hot 11, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

The cost of the Infinix Hot 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Specs