FBISE to announce matric results today

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has said that results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2023 will be announced today (July 18).

Students awaiting their class 9 and 10 results can check their results by 2:00 PM. Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain will announce the results.

FBISE has issued a circular instructing all officers and officials to ensure their presence at the results ceremony. To ensure a smooth event, the board has banned parking both official and private vehicles on the premises of the FBISE Headquarters.

The federal board has directed all officers of grade 18 and above to attend the results ceremony.

The SSC Part II and Part I exams commenced on April 27 and April 28, respectively. Originally scheduled to conclude on May 20 and May 22, the examination dates had to be revised due to May 9 protests. Consequently, both Part I and Part II exams concluded on May 26.