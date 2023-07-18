Search

Pakistan

FBISE to announce matric results today

Web Desk 01:35 AM | 18 Jul, 2023
FBISE to announce matric results today
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has said that results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2023 will be announced today (July 18).

Students awaiting their class 9 and 10 results can check their results by 2:00 PM. Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain will announce the results.

FBISE has issued a circular instructing all officers and officials to ensure their presence at the results ceremony. To ensure a smooth event, the board has banned parking both official and private vehicles on the premises of the FBISE Headquarters.

The federal board has directed all officers of grade 18 and above to attend the results ceremony.

The SSC Part II and Part I exams commenced on April 27 and April 28, respectively. Originally scheduled to conclude on May 20 and May 22, the examination dates had to be revised due to May 9 protests. Consequently, both Part I and Part II exams concluded on May 26.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

750 Prize Bond – Check Draw Results Online

09:15 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Punjab announces dates for Matric, Intermediate exam results

12:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Matric, intermediate passing marks to be increased to 40 percent across Pakistan

11:19 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Shutdown in IIOJK as Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day today with renewed resolve

10:33 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

IMF Executive Board meets today to review Pakistan's bailout agreement

09:19 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

PU entry test results 2023

02:38 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

FBISE to announce matric results today

01:35 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17th July 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: