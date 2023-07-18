FBISE to announce matric results today

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has said that results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2023 will be announced today (July 18).
Students awaiting their class 9 and 10 results can check their results by 2:00 PM. Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain will announce the results.
FBISE has issued a circular instructing all officers and officials to ensure their presence at the results ceremony. To ensure a smooth event, the board has banned parking both official and private vehicles on the premises of the FBISE Headquarters.
The federal board has directed all officers of grade 18 and above to attend the results ceremony.
The SSC Part II and Part I exams commenced on April 27 and April 28, respectively. Originally scheduled to conclude on May 20 and May 22, the examination dates had to be revised due to May 9 protests. Consequently, both Part I and Part II exams concluded on May 26.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.