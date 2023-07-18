Search

Immigration

US modifies STEM work experience program: Here's what it means for students

Web Desk 12:25 AM | 18 Jul, 2023
US modifies STEM work experience program: Here's what it means for students

WASHINGTON - The government of the United States has expanded the list of those who are eligible to work from the US in work related to studies.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Wednesday it would add eight new fields of study to the STEM OPT (science, technology, engineering, mathematics Optional Practical Training) program.

According to the details, the eight fields of study that have been added to the STEM Designated Degree Program List include Landscape Architecture, Institutional Research, Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering Technology/Technician, Composite Materials Technology/Technician, Linguistics and Computer Science, Developmental and Adolescent Psychology, Geospatial Intelligence, and Demography and Population Studies.

The OPT permits students on an F-1 visa to gain practical work experience in their area of study either during or after the completion of their degree. Generally, the program allows students to work for 12 months, but students who have earned a degree in certain STEM fields can apply for a 24-month extension of their OPT, which permits them to work for a total of 36 months.

In January last year, the government expanded eligibility for STEM OPT, adding 22 qualifying fields of study. DHS has since received nominations for an additional 120 fields of study to be added to the list, but it chose to select eight. The complete details regarding the programs added can be read here.

Earlier, the Trump administration threatened to eliminate or add new restrictions to OPT and STEM OPT, placing an action on the DHS regulatory agenda. That move forced students to apply to universities in Canada, especially Indians.

The fresh move comes at a time when the Canadian government announced it would permit up to 10,000 H-1B visa holders to secure open work permits of up to three years to work for employers in Canada.

The fresh decision by the US government to increase the fields of study eligible for STEM OPT is aimed at retaining highly skilled individuals in the United States.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Authorities invest Dh2.4 billion for Sharjah Airport expansion: Here's what will change

10:48 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

UK relaxes visa requirements for foreign professionals: Here's who will benefit

10:35 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Canada-UK sign agreement widening work opportunities: Details inside

10:09 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Sweden's residence permit likely to change: Here's what this 'anti-immigration' proposal means

09:11 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Fly Jinnah set to start Islamabad-Quetta flights: Here’s the schedule

07:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

British PM confirms increasing UK visa fee: Here's what we know so far

07:16 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US modifies STEM work experience program: Here's what it means for ...

12:25 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17th July 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: