WWF-Pakistan calls on stakeholders to come forward to save degrading environment

LAHORE - The World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Pakistan here on Monday hosted a press conference titled "Accelerating Climate Action: Shaping Pakistan's Future" to underscore the urgent need for a robust climate change response from all stakeholders in Pakistan.
Pakistan's vulnerability to the impacts of climate change has become increasingly evident, as demonstrated by the catastrophic floods of 2002, serving as a stark reminder of the nation's exposure to the climate crisis.
The event aimed to engage the media in a dynamic discussion on a nationally driven, globally significant climate change agenda to address the growing impact and risk of climate change on Pakistan.
Mr Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, and the distinguished Dr Adil Najam, the newly appointed President of WWF International addressed the media. The discussion delved into the critical role Pakistan can play in shaping global climate action, harnessing opportunities, and developing sustainable solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Dr Adil Najam, a renowned scholar on global climate action, shed light on the profound global challenge that climate change presents and specifically focused on the potential opportunities for Pakistan.
As one of the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change, Dr Najam explored how Pakistan can transform this challenge into an opportunity through the formulation and implementation of comprehensive climate policies and initiatives.
"Pakistan possesses immense potential to lead the way in climate action, and collective efforts are essential in turning challenges into solutions," he added. This was Dr Najam’s first large-scale media engagement since he assumed the Presidency on July 1, 2023.
Hammad Naqi Khan shared insights into WWF-Pakistan's ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing the climate crisis. He highlighted the significance of multi-stakeholder collaboration between government entities, civil society, and businesses in bolstering Pakistan's resilience against extreme weather events.
He stated, "Collaboration is at the centre of WWF’s work and our recently approved Recharge Pakistan project is perhaps the greatest testament to this as it brings together both government and private stakeholders. Only through collaboration and exchange of resources can we forge a path towards a greener and more sustainable future for Pakistan."
The press conference served as a call to action, seeking the commitment of all participants to work collectively towards a future where Pakistan emerges not only as a nation resilient to climate disasters but also as a leading advocate in the global climate response.
Recently, the Green Climate Fund (GCF) has announced $66 million in funding to support ‘Recharge Pakistan, a project to enhance Pakistan’s resilience to climate change by improving water systems and investing in green infrastructure.
Overall, this $77.8 million partnership is the largest-ever investment in an ecosystem-based approach to building Pakistan’s climate resilience.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
